Kylie Jenner Can't Get Over How 'Big' Her Smiley Daughter Stormi Is Getting

Kylie Jenner shared a heartwarming photo of her and daughter Stormi on Monday.



The pair appear to be posing for another screen off-camera, with Stormi completely cheesing it up while sitting in her mom's lap.



The 2-year-old flashed an ecstatic grin, which clearly made Kylie, 22, happy, as she can barely contain her own wide smile -- or get over how big her toddler is getting!



"My baby is getting so big 😢😢," the 22-year-old makeup mogul captioned the sweet pic, in which Stormi wears comfy black clothes, while Kylie is in a white robe and sports a long, light brown wig.

Kylie isn't the only one who couldn't get enough of the snap. Her big sister, Khloe Kardashian, captioned, "I miss you guys so much 😘😘."



The close sisters haven't been seeing each other due to the stay-at-home rules in place in California amid the coronavirus outbreak. Over Easter, however, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her daughter did quarantine with Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, as well as Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, in Palm Springs, California. A source told ET in March that Kylie and Travis were officially a couple again after their split last October.



The same day as the cute mother-daughter photo op, Kylie showed off her bikini bod on her Instagram Story, lounging poolside in a sand-hued ribbed tow-piece.

The billionaire beauty also re-shared a side-by-side close-up of the pic of Stormi she had just posted and one of her at the same age that had been cut together by a fan account.

Stormi just turned two in February and celebrated with an insanely elaborate amusement park-themed birthday party deemed "Stormi World," a nod to Travis' AstroWorld.



