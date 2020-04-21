Jodie Turner-Smith Gives Birth to First Child With Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are officially parents!

The 33-year-old actress has given birth to her first child with 41-year-old Jackson, a baby girl, ET can confirm.

"Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," their reps tell ET.

This marks the first child for both Turner-Smith and Jackson. During Jackson's appearance on Good Morning America on March 25, he revealed Turner-Smith was actually due the very next day, and talked about the challenges of his wife giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously, it's a bit stressful right now," he said. "And we're trying to be smart about being in quarantine and how to interact with the medical system right now is a little bit difficult."

Still, he noted that both his wife and the baby were healthy, and he also said he was getting parenting tips from his Little Fires Everywhere co-stars, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

A source told ET that Jackson and Turner-Smith were married in December, after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Queen & Slim premiere at AFI Fest 2019 in Los Angeles a month earlier, wearing what appeared to be their wedding rings. The couple reportedly obtained a marriage license back in August, when they were spotted leaving a courthouse together in Beverly Hills, California.

While Turner-Smith and Jackson never officially announced their pregnancy, she's let her baby bump do the talking. On Valentine's Day, she shared a sweet video of Jackson rubbing her baby bump and referred to him as her "baby daddy."

"Our 2nd valentine’s day and it's even more magical than the first!" she wrote. "Here's to a lifetime of them. Happy valentine's day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart ? love you, baby daddy ?."

On Feb. 14, Turner-Smith also replied to a fan on Twitter who asked her how she knew she was ready for a child with another sweet message about Jackson.

"I don't think you're ever 'ready'... but there were definitely certain boxes I wanted to tick before committing to it," she tweeted. "The most important for me: being w/ sum1 I knew would be a great life partner. Life has many variables, but once I knew I'd met the right person, I felt unafraid."

In January, the British actress actually named Jackson's character on Dawson's Creek when asked by W magazine who her first crush was.

"It was Pacey from Dawson's Creek!" she responded. "I was a very young teenager."

Hilariously, Jackson told ET in 2015 that he hopes Dawson's Creek reruns go off the air by the time he has kids.

"I have noticed friends of mine's children, like teen and preteen children, suddenly being like, 'Oh! You're an actor! That's what you do for a living!' Yeah, it lives forever," Jackson said of the iconic series. "I'm glad all my awkward teen years are preserved for all time."

"I hope by the time I have children who are of the age that they can watch it, that that show is off the air," he continued. "It's going to be very hard to have any authority in my own household if that's on the air."

