Hospital Staff Surprise Backstreet Boys With Epic 'Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)' Dance as the Band Turns 27

The Backstreet Boys marked their 27th anniversary by chatting with young hospital patients, however, the boy banders were in for a treat when an epic surprise was pulled on them!

Band members Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and AJ McLean jumped on a video call with the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Monday. The musicians were shown a video which commenced with a written intro, reading: “Once the Seacrest Studios team told the Children’s National staff of the Backstreet Boys’ virtual visit, this is what happened…”

“I’m nervous,” McLean said while watching the clip.

The video then showed hospital staff rocking out to the group’s 1997 hit, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back.)”

As Carter laughed and started dancing along, Littrell cheered and McLean started applauding. Medical professionals from the Heart and Kidney Unit, Neuro Science Unit, Surgical Care Unit and Hematology and Oncology Unit were shown hilariously pulling off the group’s iconic moves.

The Child Life Services team also joined in -- along with a pet pup. Even a security guard got in on the action!

“I love the security guard!” McLean remarked. “He’s going for it.”

“Grateful we could talk with patients @childrensnational ❤️,” the group captioned the video on their Instagram account. “We weren’t expecting their inspiring staff to surprise us with this incredible dance to Everybody!! Beyond impressed by these multitalented, hardworking heroes!! All our love 🖤 Huge thanks to our brother @ryanseacrest and @ryanfoundation #BSB27 #HealthcareHeroes.”

Littrell, Carter and McLean previously took part in a memorable rendition of another heyday hit, “I Want It That Way,” with children from the Songs For Kids Center, where children with illnesses, genetic disorders and injuries get the “rockstar treatment.”

Their latest efforts to brighten up the lives of ill children come as the group mark 27 years since Littrell flew from Kentucky to Florida to join Carter, McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson -- making the Backstreet Boys complete.

“I still remember his wide-eyed, puppy dog look,” McLean’s mom, Denise Solis, previously told ET, about witnessing Littrell arrive and join the band. “He was like a deer in the headlights when he got out of the limo, just so enthralled with everything. But probably also thinking, ‘What have I got myself into?’”

“Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys,” the group wrote alongside an adorable throwback pic on Instagram on Monday. “On Apr 20, 1993, we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group. We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us.”

“We hoped you’d hear our music,” the post continued. "Then you came...a dozen ...a hundred ...thousands...millions!? To say we dreamed for this would be an understatement. We know we are here because of you. You were our little dream and now you are all our reality. Grateful for what each of you has given us and for what’s ahead...As long as there’ll be music... 🖤 #KTBSPA #BSB27.”

Litrrell also shared an old pic of the band, shown posing with longtime pal and security guard, Keith McGuffey, back in the day.

“27 years ago today I met these fools....” he wrote alongside the snap. “Well, what a ride it continues to be.... #bsbstrong thanks to @keith_mcguffey for the pic.... 👍🏻 we are blessed to still be doing it....

McLean meanwhile said the day was a “godsend” while honoring Carter, Littrell, Richardson and Dorough for helping him bring his dreams to life.

“Well, can you believe it? We made it,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “Here we are, 27 years today. It’s a godsend. I am so grateful for so many things, for so many people. I’m grateful to the best fans in the world and I’m grateful to my bandmates, my brothers. I’m grateful to the amazing team that has been behind us, helping and pushing us. But most importantly fellas -- without you guys, I would not have been able to fulfill my passion and my dreams and to be so grateful to have such a long career and still [be] going strong. I owe everything to you four.”

“You guys are my rocks,” the “Boy and a Man” singer continued. “You guys have been with me -- we’ve been together, through thick and thin, through highs and lows, ups and downs. Man, this is surreal, so I am so grateful and so proud to say congratulations to all of you and happy anniversary fellas. 27? It’s just unbelievable, so cheers boys -- here’s to 27 more!”

Carter also saluted his "fellas" on social media. "Happy 27th fellas. Here’s to many, many more #BSB27," wrote the Dead 7 filmmaker.

Dorough posted a slideshow of images of the quintet. “Blessed is an understatement,” wrote the singer, who recently gave "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" a new spin with the lyric, "Everybody, wash your body," to encourage people to wash their hands thoroughly amid the COVID-19 outbreak. “Thank you for growing up with us and keeping the Backstreet pride alive for 27 years 🥂 are you ready for the next 27? 😉 #bsb27 #KTBSPA #brotherhood.”

The GRAMMY-nominated group had completed the 100th show of their DNA World Tour when they had to halt the concert run and return home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next scheduled leg of the tour, in Australia and New Zealand in May, is unlikely to go ahead as planned, and the fate of their tour’s second North American leg, later in 2020, remains up in the air. However the singers have assured fans they will be there performing for them as soon at they can do so safely.

“While you’re quarantined, you’re confined and there are millions and millions of people out there who feel the exact same way,” Carter said during an appearance on "Let It Be Me" collaborator Steve Aoki’s Neon Future Dinner. “I think maybe the light at the end of the tunnel will be for all those fans, whether it’s six months from now or a year from now, we’re going to be there as entertainers for them in the end.”

“I feel like when the end finally breaks, they’re going to want to be entertained and we’re going to be there for our fans and all the people who want to have a break from all the stuff that they’ve been going through,” Carter continued.

"We're gonna be there for the fans... the light at the end of the tunnel." - @nickcarter 🙌🏻#ThePowerOfPositivity pic.twitter.com/0sBs4Oxq91 — Nick Nation (@_Nick_Nation_) April 15, 2020

