Ansel Elgort Posts NSFW Nude Pic in Support of Coronavirus Fundraiser

Ansel Elgort stripped off for a good cause in a racy photo posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Going fully nude while posing under an outdoor shower, the 22-year-old Baby Driver star covered his private parts with his hand while standing soaking wet and staring past the lens.

“OnlyFans LINK IN BIO,” Elgort captioned the black-and-white portrait.

The link directed fans to a Brooklyn for Life fundraising page set up on GoFundMe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Donations will be used to help provide meals to the city’s frontline workers, from local eateries that have been suffering loss of income due to the health crisis.

Elgort’s attention-grabbing photo for the fundraiser was a hit with fans and friends, with influencer Logan Paul simply commenting, “Yes.”

Fellow YouTube star Nikita Dragun also praised the actor. “The fact that ur selling nüdes for charity... we don’t deserve u sir 🥺♥️,” she commented.

Elgort will next star opposite Rita Moreno in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story. He told ET in September that working on the project had “been a dream.”

The actor is one of many celebrities who are doing what they can to help people through rough times during the pandemic.

Big names including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively as well as Kylie Jenner have donated money to various pandemic-related causes.

Meanwhile, musicians including Keith Urban, Rob Thomas and Chris Martin have performed for fans from their homes, and the Backstreet Boys recently video-called young patients at the National Children’s Hospital to help brighten their days.

See more on how celebrities are giving back below.

