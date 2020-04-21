Adam Brody and Lance Bass Returning to 'Single Parents': All the Details (Exclusive)

Single Parents is welcoming back some friendly faces.

Adam Brody and Lance Bass are returning to the ABC comedy for the final episodes of season two, ET has exclusively learned.

Brody reprises his role as Derek, the father of Angie's (Leighton Meester) son, Graham, in the 20th episode, airing May 6, and again in the season finale on May 13.

"Angie spent this season wanting to hate Derek, but not quite being able to, as it became clear that he's not the monster she thought he was, but actually kind of a great guy," co-creator J.J. Philbin tells ET. "At the end of the season, he lays his cards on the table and Angie has a huge decision to make -- one that will impact not just her and Graham, but also Will."

Bass, meanwhile, returns as a heightened version of himself in the 21st episode, also airing May 6.

"If you've watched the show, you know that Lance Bass Space Camp is famously hard to get into. But when Graham unexpectedly gets accepted and leaves town, his mom is freed up to make some pretty bad decisions, which leads to... well, I should shut up before I give our finale away," Philbin teases.

ET sent off a few questions over email to Philbin about bringing back Brody, Meester's real-life husband, and Bass for another go-around.

ET: What was it like having him on set and seeing him act alongside his real-life wife, Leighton Meester?

J.J. Philbin: I love the weeks when Adam is on set. He and Leighton are the world's cutest couple and when they're together, the chemistry is off the charts, which I guess is no surprise, but still -- it's fun to watch!

If the show comes back for another season, could we see Derek become a more regular character?

We sure hope so. The way we ended season two, Derek is even more a part of Angie's life (and even more of a thorn in Will's side). So we imagine Derek being a huge part of season three. Honestly he has become such an important part of our ensemble, we can't imagine doing the show without him.

Lance Bass is also returning for an episode. Why did you decide to have him back?

We flirted with the idea of the kids going to a different *NSYNC-themed camp -- "Joey Fatone Semester at Sea" got a lot of traction in the writers' room. But at the end of the day, Lance Bass is part of the Single Parents family, and the idea of him running a space camp never stops being funny for us. He's also the sweetest, happiest person and when we're lucky enough to get him, it's always a huge event to go hang out with him on set.

We love seeing Adam, Lance and even your dad, Regis, appear on the show. Who else would you like to see guest star?

I say we keep going on the family theme and have [Taran Killam's wife] Cobie Smulders on! We're huge fans of her and something tells me she'd be the perfect love interest for Will in season three.

Below are the official episode descriptions for the last three episodes of the season:

Wednesday, May 6

Single Parents

220 – “Look, This is Obviously a Sexy Situation” – 8:30 PM ET/PT

FT. ADAM BRODY as “Derek”

Angie attempts to help Poppy through a situation with Douglas, only to be confronted by the fact that she might have feelings for Derek again. Meanwhile, Will distracts himself from thinking about Angie by smothering Douglas with a little too much love and support, causing him to look for comfort in the last place he expected to find it.

Wednesday, May 6

Single Parents

221 – “A Night of Delicate Frenching” – 9:30 PM ET/PT

FT. LANCE BASS as himself

With Graham and Sophie away at Lance Bass Space Camp, Angie decides to spend the summer in Barstow with Derek, leaving Will plotting a way to stop her.



Wednesday, May 13

Single Parents

222 – “No. Wait. What? Hold on.” – 9:30 PM ET/PT

FT. ADAM BRODY as “Derek”

Angie struggles to recall the events of a wine-filled night of packing with Will, while Poppy secretly encourages Will to share his true feelings. Meanwhile, Derek arrives to gather Angie and her belongings, while Rory and Miggy are enlisted to find a hot guy to sublet the house.

Single Parents airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with the exception of May 6, when it will also air an episode at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

