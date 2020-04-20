Prince Philip’s First Public Message Since the Coronavirus Quarantine Honors Key Workers

Prince Philip is speaking out from quarantine! The 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is currently in isolation with his wife at Windsor Castle, and on Monday, he released his first public statement since the coronavirus pandemic broke.

Acknowledging that World Immunization Week is coming up soon, Philip noted, "I wanted to recognize the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19."

Philip also praised those workers who are unable to quarantine at home in order to keep society going.

"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues," he said in his statement. "The staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."

Philip retired from public duties in 2017, but has made several public appearances since, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 royal wedding.

Philip's eldest son and the next in line to the throne, Prince Charles, was previously diagnosed with the coronavirus. He revealed that he only experienced "mild symptoms" and after the government approved amount of time, he has since left self-isolation and continues his working duties as a senior royal.

Philip's wife, Queen Elizabeth II, has also made several speeches since quarantine began. The almost 94-year-old reigning monarch gave a historic address to the nation earlier this month, followed by a speech on Easter Sunday. For more from the royals in quarantine, watch the clip below:

