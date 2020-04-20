Khloe Kardashian Pays for Elderly Shoppers' Groceries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Khloe Kardashian is doing her part and giving back! The 35-year-old reality star has been paying for groceries for elderly shoppers in Los Angeles at local Trader Joe's and Ralphs stores amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ET confirmed that Khloe got up early to visit local branches of the chain grocery stores during their morning senior hours in order to pay the bill for some of the customers. TMZ was first to report this news.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also bought gift cards for more than 200 employees of the stores to help them get their own food for their families.

Khloe isn't the first member of her famous family to give back. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, donated $1 million to help healthcare workers get necessary supplies at the hospital where she gave birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie, along with her and Khloe's mother, Kris Jenner, also teamed up to produce hand sanitizer for hospitals in California. In addition, Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, and her company, SKIMS, donated $1 million to families affected by COVID-19.

