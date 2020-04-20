Ellie Goulding Surprises Nurse During Her Virtual Wedding, Performs for Couple's First Dance

Ellie Goulding recently made one woman's special day even more unforgettable.

After having their wedding impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, UK nurse Hayley Pitman and her groom-to-be, Harvey Skelton, decided to have a virtual wedding ceremony, instead of postpone the nuptials all together.

In a celebration of their love, Goulding surprised the pair after they'd both said "I do" and were partying with their friends and loved ones via video chat room.

Goulding signed into the virtual party and serenaded the cute newlyweds with a rendition of her 2015 hit "Love Me Like You Do," -- which served as their first dance -- and shared a sweet message for the couple.

"Congratulations Harvey and Hayley," Goulding shared. "You’re both heroes and we all love you."

The couple, who were going to exchange vows on April 11, are reportedly planning on celebrating with their friends and family in person in October.

Wedding directory website For Better For Worse helped to organize the surprise, and shared a video of the special moment to YouTube after the event.

For more on how celebs have been giving back during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, see the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellie Goulding Marries Fiance Caspar Jopling In Regal Cathedral Wedding -- Pics

Cardi B Is Giving Away $1,000 an Hour for the Next Six Weeks To Those Affected by Coronavirus

Prince Harry Is Proud to Be British Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: 'We're Seeing the Best of the Human Spirit'