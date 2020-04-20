Brad Pitt Hilariously Reports on the Weather for John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ Show

Hey there, Brad Pitt! The 56-year-old Oscar winner popped in to make a surprise cameo on Sunday's episode of John Krasinski's Some Good News internet show, which highlights positive news amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Though most of the show was a recap of Krasinski's virtual prom, Pitt made an appearance halfway through to give an update on the weather after Krasinski got overly excited about a personalized message from the International Space Station.

"I'm going to need a second to catch my breath. We should do a check on the weather," The Office alum said. "Brad, how's it looking out there?"

The video then cut to a balcony with some palm trees in the background as Pitt briefly peaked outside and looked up.

"Looks, ahh, pretty good, yeah," the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor calmly noted before the video cut back to Krasinski.

This isn't the first time that Pitt has served as a weatherman. The A-lister has made several appearances on The Jim Jeffries Show to share depressing weather forecasts in the past.

For more on what Pitt's been up to lately, watch the clip below:

