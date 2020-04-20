America Ferrera Gets Emotional as Husband Sweetly Throws Her a Virtual Birthday Party

America Ferrera had a very happy birthday -- all thanks to her husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

The pregnant star turned 36 on Saturday, and in an effort to make her feel special amid quarantine, Williams organized a surprise virtual birthday party. Ferrera gushed over the gesture and how it had her "overwhelmed with joy and love" on Instagram.

"My sneaky and dear husband @ryanpierswilliams surprised me with a zoom birthday party yesterday!" she wrote on Sunday, alongside a sweet slideshow from her party. "I have to be honest, I’ve seen a million of these posted and thought 'how could that be fun?'. But as you can see from these pictures, I was completely overwhelmed with joy & love! I had no idea how much I wanted to be with my community and to see the faces I love so much!"

"@ryanpierswilliams you turned my quarantine birthday into one of the most joyous and memorable! You filled me with love and cake and ended it with a virtual dance party!! You are the best," Ferrera added. "So grateful for community and friendship and love. #birthdaygirl #besthusband #virtual #surprise #danceparty (@priyaparker how do you grade this gathering? 🥳) #togetherapart."

Ferrera's party included multiple delicious cakes and attendees like Amber Tamblyn and Judith Light. Zoe Saldana, Natalie Portman, Kerry Washington and more stars also wished the actress a happy birthday.

The Superstore star has been active on social media while self-quarantining with her family. Last week, she offered a message to fellow women preparing to give birth amid these "daunting" times caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now," wrote Ferrera, who also shares son Sebastian, 1, with Williams. "And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances."

"Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power," she continued. "Hang in there pregnant mamas! We got this."

