Blue Ivy Shows Us All Why It's Important to Wash Our Hands Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is a natural in front of the cameras.

On Saturday, Blue's grandma, Tina Knowles Lawson, proudly shared video of her 8-year-old granddaughter doing a science experiment showing her followers why it's important to wash their hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hey y'all, and while we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too," Blue says. "This is why it's important to wash your hands."

Blue mixes pepper with water in a bowl, which is meant to represent the coronavirus. She then sticks her finger in soap and touches the middle of the bowl, causing the pepper to dramatically spread towards the outside of the bowl.

"This is why it's very important to wash your hands," Blue says. "Because if you wash your hands, it will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick. So, peace out. I hope you guys are staying safe, wash your hands extra, and please stay at home. Love y'all, bye."

Knowles Lawson captioned the cute video, "My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus. ❤️🙏🏾."

Blue's parents are also stepping up amid the coronavirus pandemic. Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on The Disney Family Singalong hosted by Ryan Seacrest on Thursday to sing "When You Wish Upon A Star" from Pinocchio. On Saturday, she also delivered an important message during the One World: Together at Home special.

"Tonight we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy," Beyoncé said in a taped video message. "To the doctors, the nurses, and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety. To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, thank you for your selfless service."

"Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home," she continued. "And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk," she continued. "This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America. A recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African American."

For more on how other celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Diddy are raising money and uplifting spirits during the coronavirus pandemic, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyoncé Celebrates the 'True Heroes' Working Amid Coronavirus During 'One World: Together at Home' Special

'One World' Special: How Late-Night Hosts Came Together for Coronavirus Relief Event

Megyn Kelly Says She Had to Tell Her Son His Teacher Died of Coronavirus