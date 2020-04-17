Zac Efron Introduces His 'High School Musical' Co-Stars as They Reunite for Disney Singalong Special

We're all in this together!

Zac Efron made a special appearance during TheDisney Family Singalong to introduce his former High School Musical co-stars -- Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel -- as they reunited to sing "We're All in This Together."

"Hi, everyone. I hope that you're safe and that you're healthy and that you're doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times," Efron began. "It's my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends and some new ones. I hope that you enjoy, and remember, we are all in this together."

Kenny Ortega, as well as the cast -- minus Efron -- then reminisced about their time on set and the song, before kicking off the epic performance.

"When we recorded 'We're All in This Together' all those years ago, did you think that it could become the anthem that it is today?" Coleman asked.

"It's popping up everywhere. It's crazy," Bleu replied. "It just goes to show you, though, there is nothing like the power of music to lift up the spirits."

The HSM stars were also joined by actors from Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and more, including KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo and many more.

The one-hour Disney Family Singalong featured celebrities and their families as they took on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes. In addition to those performing "We're All in This Together," Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande, Josh Gad and more entertained viewers with various performances.

Beyoncé also made a surprise appearance to sing a beautiful rendition of "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio.

