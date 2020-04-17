Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share the Secret to Their Healthy Sex Life After Nearly 24 Years of Marriage

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are opening up about their sex life. The couple, along with Andy Cohen, joined SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Bruce Bozzi for a Radio Andy special, Quarantined With Bruce, and talked about maintaining a healthy sex life nearly a quarter of a century into their marriage.

“I think we found each other at the right time in our lives,” Ripa, 49, said. “We were really young -- not that that’s the right time in somebody’s life, but we were really pliable. We were pliable to each other.”

“We learned each other well,” she continued. “With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation. We had fun.”

“You check off all the boxes for me,” Consuelos, 49, added.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic the couple, who will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary on May 1, has been in quarantine with their three children, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17.

“I think they know how lucky they are. They are filled with gratitude, I have to say that,” Ripa praised. “They’re also thrilled that they’re not having to do their own laundry and not having to cook their own meals -- not that they cook, but not having to eat the cafeteria food that they were living on. They have a newfound appreciation for us. I think they realize that we’ve sort of kept it calm.”

While Ripa said that her kids are “acutely aware of everything,” she said the COVID-19 situation became “very, very real” for them after Cohen tested positive for the virus.

“Somebody they know and love and consider their friend [got sick]. It wasn’t, like, some person that they don’t know about living in some other place,” she said. "Kids of a certain age, sometimes it has to be personal for them to actually have the capacity to understand how serious it all is.”

Though the mom of three said that her kids have “actually been great” throughout the quarantine, she did have one bone to pick with them.

“The only challenge, I think, is… they make fun of us constantly. It’s constant,” she said. "As soon as I leave the office [because] I’m done with my show and I walk into the kitchen, they are on me. They are totally making fun of every word I’ve said, everything I’ve done.”

