Chris Cuomo Jokes His House Is Like 'Lord of the Flies' for His Kids As He and Wife Battle COVID-19

Chris Cuomo is sharing more about his and his wife Cristina's battles with COVID-19, and how their children are now in charge of the house.

Chris appeared alongside fellow CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta ahead of the network's weekly Coronavirus Town Hall Special, and he opened up some more about his wife's recent diagnosis.

"This was tough, for Cristina to get it" Chris shared with his colleagues, adding that it's "frustrating" to not have any answers or real solutions, and that they "have a lot of fear and not a lot of facts."

Because of the lack of information on COVID-19, Chris revealed and he and Cristina are self-isolating separately, out of an abundance of caution to prevent him from possibly getting "reinfected."

"My wife and I have to be separated for another two weeks, which means our house is dependent on a 17 year old, my daughter Bella, who’s stepping up," Chris said. "But you may hear them because this is now Lord of the Flies. The kids are in control."

The pair share three kids -- 17-year-old daughter Bella, 14-year-old son Mario, and 11-year-old daughter Carolina -- and both parents have been effusive in their praise toward how their kids have handled this situation.

With regards to his wife's condition, Chris said they've had very different experiences with the illness, thus far.

"We have completely different symptoms, thank God," Chris shared. "She’s stronger than I am. She's got a stronger immune system, a stronger constitution and a stronger character."

I’m doing “better than I deserve” but “this was tough for Cristina to get it,” says @chriscuomo, sharing an update on his family after both he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus #CNNTownHall https://t.co/cHHHqOOPRn pic.twitter.com/zmPARSekuz — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 17, 2020

While Chris suffered from intense fever and body pains, Cristina's symptoms have been very different.

"She lost her sense of smell and taste, but no fever. She got a lot of sinus pressure in her head, a little bit of lethargy," Chris explained. "And a little bit of residual frustration at me, because I'm almost certainly how she got."

Earlier today, Cristina took to Instagram to address her illness and shared her appreciation for the couple's children, explaining they they've "grown up overnight."

"[Bella] stepped up cleaning, doing laundry, cooking for her siblings and getting them situated with google classroom, and caregiving her mother and father. Mario, her assistant," Cristina wrote. "So much gratitude for them. I can’t wait to wrap my arms around them again."

A source close to the Cuomo family told ET on Thursday that Chris is "beating himself up" over her diagnosis.

The source added that Cristina’s symptoms aren’t as bad as Chris' right now, but they are worried because they know "things can get bad with this virus quickly."

For more on Chris' own painful battle with COVID-19, which he's detailed extensively over the past two weeks, see the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Cuomo's Wife Cristina Opens Up About Her Recent Coronavirus Diagnosis

How Chris Cuomo Is Dealing With Wife Cristina's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chris Cuomo Reveals Wife Cristina Has COVID-19: 'It Just Breaks My Heart'

Chris Cuomo Says He's 'Sick of Being Sick' Amid Struggle With Coronavirus