Lake Bell Reveals Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Nova Has Epilepsy

Lake Bell's daughter has been diagnosed with epilepsy. The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news that her 5-year-old daughter, Nova, was diagnosed with the seizure disorder "a few months ago." Bell and her husband, Scott Campbell, also share a son, 2-year-old Ozgood.

"My daughter has epilepsy," she wrote alongside a closeup pic of Nova. "It’s taken me a few months to gather the courage to post about it because I do not want to endorse it’s existence."

"I also didn’t know why I should share it. Why tell a bunch of strangers? however in a time where we are so isolated I crave community. We all do," Bell continued, referencing the recent quarantine measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We want to be reminded we are not alone in any reality."

Despite the diagnosis, Bell said that above all she is "grateful."

"Grateful to have a partner in @scottcampbell who, with his research and smarts, is giving these seizures a worthy adversary," she wrote. "Scott and I, along with the care of the incomparable @childrensla, will conquer them."

The Bless This Mess star also described her daughter's experience with seizures, saying she cries "in fear after she gets sucked into one."

"They are like invaders, that come on without invitation nor warning," she added.

"We will fight for Nova. For her future. For tomorrow. For today," Bell concluded. "It’s a beginning of a long journey and I want/need to remember that I am not alone. And if you are dealing with a loved one with epilepsy, I get it... You are not alone."

Kate Beckinsale, January Jones and Busy Philipps all commented on Bell's post with the red heart emoji.

