Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Body Shamers Who Say She Looked Better Before Having a Baby

Kylie Jenner has no time for body shamers. The 22-year-old reality star, billionaire and makeup mogul clapped back on Wednesday after several commenters on a fan site shared their thoughts on her "skinny" throwback video.

The clip featured Kylie at a fan event three years ago, posing in a skintight dress. One fan wrote, "Wow she's so skinny here," and another replied, "She was better."

This didn't rub the mother of 2-year-old Stormi Webster the right way, and she quickly replied, "I birthed a baby."

Though she definitely has confidence in her post-baby body now, Kylie was candid about adjusting to her new figure in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I'm just feeling a little insecure," she admitted to her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, at the time. "I feel like my hips have just spread... like, my favorite jeans, they're never going to fit me again."

She added, "Nothing in my closet fits me." Kim replied, "But you're looking, like, really skinny."

Of course, Kylie has no problem with her curves these days. The social media maven regularly posts bikini shots and racy photo shoots. For more from Kylie, watch the clip below:

