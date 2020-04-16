Kourtney Kardashian Says She Doesn't Take Offense When Fans Speculate She's Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't mind people asking her if she's pregnant.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about fans speculating she was expecting a baby during an Instagram Live with her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard on Wednesday. Last week, the 40-year-old reality star posted a photo of herself wearing underwear and an orange button-up dress that showed off her stomach.

"So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’" Kardashian -- who is mother to sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7 -- said. "I could’ve taken that offensively… but I knew that I didn’t look pregnant."

“I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times," she added. "It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively… Instead, I wrote back, 'Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe."

Kardashian also explained that some of the comments made her feel good about herself and the way she looked.

As for how the mother-of-three is handling co-parenting with ex Scott Disick amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she shared that her kids enjoy the change of scenery when they go spend the night at their father's home two nights a week.

"I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses…I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house," she said. "They have their own dog there, there's just a different vibe in the different houses."

"And I know he's practicing really safe rules as well," she added, noting that she uses the little breaks to schedule and do as much work as she can.

As for managing her business and homeschooling the kids, Kardashian said, "I feel so involved in my kids' work. I actually know their strong points and where they need more help. I'm actually helping, doing everyone's work."

See how other celebrity moms, including Cameron Diaz, are coping with quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic in the video below.

