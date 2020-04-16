How Chris Cuomo Is Dealing With Wife Cristina's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chris Cuomo is struggling following his wife Cristina Cuomo's coronavirus diagnosis. A source close to the Cuomo family tells ET that Chris is "beating himself up" now that Cristina has tested positive, two weeks after his own diagnosis.

Cristina’s symptoms aren’t as bad as Chris' right now, but they are worried because they know "things can get bad with this virus quickly," the source adds.

The source notes that Cristina, who's quarantining at home for now, takes excellent care of her health and wellness. It’s her life’s work, so she’s hoping that will help her get through this battle. But seeing what Chris has gone through has them all very concerned, the source adds.

The source says that the couple is also worried about their three kids, Bella, 17, Mario, 14, and Carolina, 11.

Everyone is pitching in to help keep the household running, especially his oldest daughter, Bella, the source says, adding that the teen is "an amazing young lady."

Chris first shared the news of his wife's diagnosis during Wednesday's episode of his show, Cuomo Prime Time, while speaking with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"It's very rare for a family to be one-and-done. Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive. And it just breaks my heart," Chris said. "It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."

