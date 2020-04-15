Michael Bublé's Wife Luisana Lopilato Defends Him After Controversial Instagram Live

Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, is passionately defending her husband after some fans expressed concern for her due to Instagram Live videos that they've been filming from their home.

Bublé and Lopilato, who share three kids together, have been on Instagram Live daily during the coronavirus outbreak, entertaining their fans. But some followers have criticized Bublé's behavior toward the Argentinian actress during the livestreams, including one moment in particular when he elbowed her after she started speaking over him, prompting her to apologize to him as he pulled her arm closer.

Earlier this week, Lopilato addressed the criticism in an Instagram statement written in Spanish. The 32-year-old actress expressed how disappointed she was to have to "put up with, see and hear what media outlets with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our family."

"It's incredible how some people are!," her post reads. "While we are in the middle of a pandemic, living under a quarantine with angst, fear, loneliness, and uncertainty of all kinds! We come out every day with my husband to try to do [Instagram] lives to bring a little bit of happiness, entertainment, longing."

"After all the pain that we experienced with [our son], I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is," she continues. "I would choose him again a thousand times over! It's not fair! This person is causing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and under quarantine, to gain fame and followers. They are sharing lies and that I will not allow because they are disrespecting my family, so I ask all of you who have trusted me for years to not allow this either! The world needs more than ever love, hope, values unity and solidarity. Not this kind of person."

In a second video, Lopilato once again addressed the situation, but this time she thanked her fans for their concerns while reiterating she was not a victim of an abusive marriage.

"Thank you for your concerns. It's really important that we're all mindful of the things that we brought up, which I don't suffer from," she said as Bublé stood beside her. "But, we should be vigilant to help women who are having a difficult time. I was very happy to see how my fans rallied. I'm proud to be Argentinian. Your messages show me once again all the love that you have for me and for us. With that, thank you but that's not my case."

Bublé and Lopilato have been married since March 2011. They share two sons together -- 6-year-old Noah and 4-year-old Elias -- as well as their 1-year-old daughter, Vida. In a 2018 interview with Stellar magazine, the Canadian singer talked about how his relationship with his wife changed after Noah was diagnosed with cancer and he took a step back from his music career in 2016.

"I truly thought I would never go back [to music]. I was done," Bublé said. "It just seemed completely unimportant compared to what was going on with Noah. I thought I had pretty good perspective; I think I've always been a pretty nice guy. I probably made the same mistakes anybody else had. But, man, suddenly there was great clarity. Things got very clear for me, very quickly. I live with no fear now. I've been to hell."

Sources told ET in December 2017 that Noah was doing "very well," and Bublé eventually returned to music. The couple later welcomed Vida in July 2018.

"My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again," he told the magazine of dealing with Noah's health issues together. "We saw the very worst and also the best of each other. I don't know that [having another child] was purposeful, there was just so much happiness and this incredible sense of relief. I know my wife wanted to have a girl. That was huge for her. After the doctor told us and I said, 'Lu, it's a girl!,' she was shrieking. We want a big family -- I don’t think we’re even going to stop there."

