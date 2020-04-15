Celebrate Star Wars Day With an 8-Part Docuseries About 'The Mandalorian'

Disney knows how much you loved The Mandalorian, so to celebrate Star Wars Day, the House of Mouse is serving up more Mando, more Baby Yoda, more galaxy far, far away. It's not season two -- that's set to arrive later this year -- but a docuseries about the making of the first season.

The first of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian's eight episodes will premiere on Disney+ on May 4 -- or May the Fourth, to Star Wars fans -- with new episodes every Friday.

That the eight episodes of this docuseries perfectly corresponds to the episode count of season one of The Mandalorian might lead you to believe that each episode of Gallery would focus on a different "chapter" of the show. Alas, the announcement says each "explores a different facet" of the series' creation through never-before-seen footage and interviews hosted by Jon Favreau.

Some such facets include "the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy."

Come for an in-depth explanation of the series' revolutionary technology, stay to see Werner Herzog interacting with the Baby Yoda puppet.

For the Clone Wars fans among us, this year's Star Wars Day will also see the series finale of the animated series. Disney+ dropped a trailer teasing the final episodes and how it will connect to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Mandalorian': Why Baby Yoda Changes What We Thought We Knew About 'Star Wars'

Ewan McGregor Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Has Pushed Production to 2021 (Exclusive)

Upcoming 'Star Wars' Movies and TV: 'The Mandalorian' Season 2, Obi-Wan Kenobi and More