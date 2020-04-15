Cardi B Teases Bernie Sanders About His 'Quarantine' Nails During Instagram Live Chat

Bernie-Cardi 2024?

Cardi B and Bernie Sanders took to Instagram on Tuesday for a live chat that included everything from the former presidential candidate's Medicare plan to his recent endorsement of Democratic nominee Joe Biden to the state of his nail beds as he practices coronavirus social distancing.

"They’re looking very quarantine," Cardi teased "Uncle Bernie" when he asked her to judge his manicure. "I can tell you’ve been in quarantine for a while now."

Cardi was an outspoken supporter of Sanders during the Democratic primary, and while she publicly voiced her disappointment when he suspended his campaign last week, she told him on Tuesday that he would "always" have her support, giving him an opportunity to explain to her fan base why he made the decision to endorse Biden.

"When I announced that I was running for president, and there were like, 18 people running, what I said was, 'If I don't win -- and I tried hard to win -- I will endorse the Democrat who wins, because Donald Trump is, to my mind, the most dangerous president in the modern history of America," Sanders said.

"This is a guy who lies all the time," he explained. "He doesn't believe in science. He downplayed this whole coronavirus, which has led to the deaths of many thousands of people, unnecessarily. He doesn't believe in the Constitution, he thinks he's above the law. This is a bad news guy that has got to be defeated."

Additionally, Sanders told Cardi, he hopes to work with Biden in the months leading up to the election to "see that he becomes a more progressive candidate" on issues like immigration, criminal justice reform, and more.

"What I want to see him stand for, which he will, is to raise the minimum wage to at least $15/hour, to make sure that all of our young people have the opportunity to go to college regardless of their income, to cancel student debt for a lot of people... He is moving in the right direction."

Bernie Sanders is currently on IG Live with Cardi B and he explains why he decided to endorse Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/JKbG58nktI — The Cypher Podcast (@TheCypherPod) April 15, 2020

This isn't the first time Cardi and Bernie have talked politics. The pair sat down last July to chat about major issues -- with questions submitted by the rapper's social media followers -- and work together to promote political engagement amongst young voters.

Earlier this year, the "Bodak Yellow" performer even took to Twitter to outline her hopes of being involved in government herself one day.

"I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress," she explained. "I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense."

"I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table," she added, confidently.

See more activism from the rapper in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bernie Sanders Suspends Presidential Campaign

Cardi B Sits Down with Bernie Sanders to Talk Politics and Encourage Young Voters

Larry David and Bernie Sanders Are Related -- Find Out Their Surprising Connection