Britney Spears Praises 'Genius' Justin Timberlake While Reflecting on Their Breakup -- And He Responds!

There's no bad blood between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, nearly 20 years after their breakup.

Spears reflected on their headline-making split on Instagram on Wednesday, while dancing along to one of "genius" JT's songs.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days 😅😅😅💃!!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored 🙄," she wrote. "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD 😜 !!!!!!"

Spears followed up with "Part 2" of her dance video soon after, writing, "13 turns wheeeeee 😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 !!!!!!!

Timberlake responded to Spears' post with a crying-laughing emoji and a few raised hands.

Instagram

Timberlake and Spears were one of the hottest couples of the late '90s and early 2000s before their split in early 2002.

In a 2017 interview with ET, Lance Bass opened up about the possibility that Timberlake and Spears could come together for a musical collaboration.

"That would be amazing," he said.

As for whether there's too much history between Spears and Timberlake for that to happen, Bass said they have long since put the past behind them. "I would love to see it happen, and I don't think it's not going to happen," he continued. "They're good. They're friends."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Reveals How She's Taking a 'Note' From Beyoncé Amid Quarantine

'Tiger King's Doc Antle Reminisces About Working With Britney Spears for 2001 VMAs (Exclusive)

Britney Spears Reflects on 20 Years of 'Oops!... I Did It Again' -- See Her Post