Armie Hammer Debuts Shocking Quarantine Makeover

Armie Hammer is using his quarantine time to change up his look.

With many stuck at home with not much to do, the Call My by Your Name star couldn't help but show off his brand new hairstyle on Instagram on Wednesday. The 33-year-old actor is seen posing in a black tank top with fringes and colorful swimming trunks. Yet it's his new curly mohawk and handlebar mustache that had people shocked.

"Killing the game," Hammer captioned his silly selfie that caught the attention of many, including his former co-star, Timothée Chalamet. The Little Women actor couldn't help but comment on the new look, leaving two red, panting emojis.

On Hammer's Instagram Story, he also showed off his toes, which were painted a nice shade of hot pink, as he holds clippers in his hand and his newly cut hair is on the floor.

"I'm fine," he wrote alongside the snap.

Instagram Story

Hammer joins a list of celebrities who have switched up their look while in quarantine. Hilary Duff dyed her blonde hair a bright shade of blue. Bruce Willis also shaved his daughter, Tallulah's, head, while Colton Underwood also shaved his head, but fans didn't believe it was true.

Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner are also among the stars that have been altering their makeup routines and giving themselves brand new 'dos while self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

See more in the video below.

