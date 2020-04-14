Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Tries Out Hosting With 'The River Rose Show'

Like mother, like daughter!

Kelly Clarkson's adorable 5-year-old daughter, River Rose, tried her hand at hosting like her mama in an adorable segment posted on The Kelly Clarkson Show's YouTube channel.

River, dressed in her pajamas and sipping on a glass of orange juice, encouraged viewers of The River Rose Show to stay positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hi, everybody! I know there’s a 'snickness' going around and we can't be together, but it's OK, we can still call and we can still... when you're sleeping, you can still dream about each other and I hope you're doing fine," River shared.

"And I love you! Bye!" she concluded, blowing a kiss to the camera.

This isn't the first time River has showed off her hosting chops. She and her brother, Remy, recently crashed Clarkson's interview with Trolls World Tour co-stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

"We were just watching Trolls, so this is Branch and this is Poppy," Clarkson explained to her children, calling Timberlake and Kendrick by their characters' names in the movie. "Can you say hi?"

River didn't miss a beat, gushing to Kendrick, "And I love your acting! I love Poppy and [Branch]."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Kelly Clarkson's Kids Crash Her Interview With Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick

Kelly Clarkson Covers Mariah Carey’s ‘Vanishing’ and She Responds

Kelly Clarkson's Best 'Kellyoke' Talk Show Covers, Ranked