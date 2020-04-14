Bindi Irwin Shares Throwback Pic of Her Husband Chandler Powell Holding a ‘Crocodile Hunter’ DVD

Turns out, Bindi Irwin's husband, Chandler Powell, has been a fan of her family for a long time! The 21-year-old daughter of Terri and the late Steve Irwin took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet throwback photo of her groom as a kid holding up a DVD copy of her dad's show, The Crocodile Hunter.

"This makes my heart so happy," Bindi captioned the throwback and present day pics of Chandler with the DVD. "My sweetheart husband has watched dad’s documentaries since he was little. ❤️"

She also added that the DVD copies of The Crocodile Hunter are currently shipping worldwide and raising funds to support the care of animals at their Australia Zoo amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Chandler commented on the post, "Always loved watching... and still do! Love you."

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony last month shortly after the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the wedding they'd envisioned, the pair wed before Terri, Bindi's brother, Robert, and her late father Steve's best friend, Wes Mannion.

"You want to share this day with everyone," Bindi previously told People of her big day. "But when it boiled down to it, we both just said, 'Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together.'"

For more from the couple's big day, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

See Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Tasty Wedding Gift From Russell Crowe

Bindi Irwin Reveals How She Made the 'Tough Decision' to Change Her Wedding Plans Amid Coronavirus

Terri Irwin Reacts to Late Husband Steve Missing Their Daughter Bindi's Wedding