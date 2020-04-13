Nick Cordero's Wife Starts Moving Musical Tribute as He Remains in the Hospital Amid Coronavirus Battle

As Nick Cordero continues to fight for his life amid his battle with COVID-19, his wife, Amanda Kloots, is keeping spirits up and her attitude positive with a new musical tribute and challenge. The Broadway star's wife, who is a performer herself, noted that there's one song that has stood out to her during this difficult time for their family.

"I just got to FaceTime with Nick and I played him this song and sang at the same time," she said of Elvis Presley's "Got a Lot O' Livin' to Do!" "The nurse leaned over while it was playing and said 'His blood pressure just got better!' SO please BLAST this song today in your homes at 3pm PST/6pm EST for @nickcordero1 because my husband has a whole lot of livin to do!!!!"

Friends and fans quickly took to social media to play the song and dance along, sharing their sweet messages with Kloots and her 10-month-old son, aptly named Elvis himself.

After reposting the videos on her own Instagram Stories, Kloots later shared her own video dancing to the song with her baby song in her arms.

"Thank you to everyone who joined me in singing and dancing for @nickcordero1 today with us! I was blown away by the love and support across the world!" she wrote. "When I got to FaceTime with him today it was the first time I’d see him since dropping him off at the ER 12 days ago. I told him he had to fight. I told him he is strong and can do this."

She also explained the inspiration for playing the song, adding, "I said, 'You got a whole lot of living to do!' Then I remembered this song. The moment lifted my spirits, shifted energies and brought a new hope to this story. The doctors are still concerned about his right leg and we need him to start making small responses off sedation. These are the next two goals that need to happen. 🙏🏻 I will continue to sing, dance and play this song everyday until you are home Nick Cordero!"

On Monday, Kloots also shared Cordero's first original song, titled "Live Your Life."

"TODAYS SONG! Blast it in your homes at 3pm PST/6pm EST!" she wrote. "This is Nicks first original song that he released appropriately titled LIVE YOUR LIFE!! Sing with me and sing for Nick! Share this please with anyone you know. We’ve got this! #wakeupnick."

Kloots previously shared that Cordero's battle with the coronavirus took a serious turn over the weekend.

"We had really great progress and then yesterday I got a phone call saying that he had an infection in his lungs," Kloots explained. "That caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to go to an irregular pattern. He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back."

Kloots had previously shared that Cordero was in the ICU after being misdiagnosed with pneumonia, and is currently on a machine to help his lungs and heart. He's also undergoing dialysis to assist with kidney function.

"He is still in very critical condition," Kloots shared over the weekend. "He is struggling; just every minute counts right now."

