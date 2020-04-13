Max Greenfield Says Hilarious Homeschooling Videos With Daughter Lilly Are a 'Coping Mechanism' (Exclusive)

Max Greenfield is feeling the heat... from his daughter.

The Neighborhood star has taken up homeschooling during the social distancing era, and has been documenting his adventures playing teacher to his eldest child, Lilly, with daily videos and photos on his Instagram. They're as epic as you'd imagine them to be.

From Greenfield performing Anna Kendrick's famous "Cups" song from Pitch Perfect and Lilly's sly comeback to the New Girl alum attempting to explain what Netflix phenomenon, Tiger King, is (no Lilly, it's not The Lion King, at all) to Lilly hilariously dragging him for drinking and taking drugs during his school days, it's been one entertaining roller-coaster ride.

Greenfield, who was promoting the latest episode of his CBS sitcom and juggling daddy duties with his young son, Ozzie, on Thursday, offered a little insight into why he decided to share these comedic gems with the world. "We were so abruptly thrown into this situation and the task of having to be my daughter's teacher was so overwhelming that it immediately was hilarious," the 39-year-old actor tells ET. "I think as a coping mechanism for both of us, I've been documenting this."

One thing that has come out of these daily posts, which began in mid-March, has been the savagery and impeccable comedic timing Lilly has. Like father, like daughter, right?

Asked what's surprised him the most during this process, he noted that it's been a nice bonding experience with his daughter. "It's going really well and I think that's one of the reasons why we're able to really have fun and make these videos and have fun with the whole thing, because we're enjoying ourselves and it breaks up the day," Greenfield says. "I don't know that I'm at the place where I know what I've learned yet. I'm still sort of figuring that out. I think we're at the beginning of a lengthy journey and I guess we'll see where we end up."

With just a handful of episodes left to go in the shortened sophomore season of The Neighborhood due to the coronavirus outbreak, Greenfield revealed that Monday's episode, which explores roles within a marriage, is one of his personal favorites. (Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above.)

"It feels so classically multi-cam, specifically in the way I most loved growing up. It feels like an Everyone Loves Raymond episode, and you really feel like these two marriages between Cedric [the Entertainer] and Tichina [Arnold], and myself and Beth [Behrs], are really relatable," he previews. "There aren't a ton of written jokes. So much of the comedy comes out of the situation and the reactions. We're all really proud of this episode."

For Greenfield's Dave, it slowly dawns on him over the course of the episode that he actually doesn't make the important decisions, like he thought he did -- his wife, Behrs' Gemma, does. The realization prompts Dave to have very real conversation with Gemma about the realities of their decision-making, albeit with humor and a light-hearted touch.

"The beginning of the episode, Dave gets sent this moose head from his grandfather. And he's really excited about it and he doesn't know what to do with it, but he's like, 'Oh, this is nice.' It immediately finds its way out into the garage and Cedric's character, Calvin, questions whether or not Dave is capable of making the decisions in his house," he says. "It sort of opens Dave's eyes and he starts to question his own marriage and realizes how little power he has in his own house. His ego comes into play, he gets all bent out of shape and he starts to discover what his own dynamic [with his wife] is, one thing he has never really thought of before."

Greenfield, who is married to Fox casting executive Tess Sanchez, confessed he relates to Dave's journey in the episode -- though he's willingly given up any and all control in real life. "I feel like I've given everything over," he says with a chuckle. "It was the smart move, and I left that all behind me a long time ago. But it was funny to explore these feelings and watch a young Dave grapple with them."

As for what lies ahead for the rest of the season, Greenfield teased an upcoming storyline that he's particularly psyched about: Dave running for office.

"Dave finds himself in a situation where he does some community outreach and his excitement about getting involved in the community invigorates his sense of involvement with the community, and he starts to take a position in running for city council," he hints. "Unfortunately, we didn't get to totally finish that story arc because it was supposed to last for the last three [episodes], but we get to have fun in the final two."

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

