George Stephanopoulos Claps as Wife Ali Wentworth Leaves 16-Day Coronavirus Isolation: Watch

Ali Wentworth is out of isolation! The 55-year-old wife of Good Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself greeting her family after spending 16 days in isolation due to the coronavirus.

The video features George clapping and cheering as his two daughters, Elliot, 17, and Harper, 14, film Ali coming down the stairs as Destiny's Child's 2002 track "Survivor" plays in the background.

"Came out of 16 days of isolation. I am grateful for my health. It was a brutal and scary time," Ali captioned the sweet clip. "But I am one of the lucky ones. And as I continue to recover I am struck by what has become the dehumanization of this plague."

"People are dying. People are suffering. People are hungry. People are scared," she continued. "We have to shed all ideological, religious, social, economic barriers and grabbed each other’s hands and move forward united. As people."

While Ali acknowledged that people need to isolate to help "the incredible health workers and all the courageous and selfless people on the frontlines," she noted that we should not "isolate our hearts."

"Grateful to be back to everything except laundry and dishes," she added.

The heartwarming clip comes the same day that George gave an update on his wife's diagnosis on Good Morning America.

"She's doing much, much better, Robin, thank you," he told Robin Roberts. "In fact, she's going on her fifth day now of no fever, which is really a great sign, slowly getting out of bed a little bit more each day, so we're really happy about that."

During the morning show, George also revealed that he's tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's asymptomatic.

"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said. "I'm feeling great."

