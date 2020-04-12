Travis Scott Quarantines With Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi in Palm Springs

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are celebrating Easter as a family.

The pair are quarantining together with their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, and Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, in Palm Springs. A video Kylie shared on her Instagram Story this weekend shows the group keeping themselves busy by making pizza in an outdoor oven.

"Wow, Mom. What's that going to do?" Kylie asks in the video as Kris shuffles the pizza around with a paddle.

"I don't know," Kris confesses, prompting Travis to get involved. "Is it hot?" he calls out from off-camera.

In between their culinary endeavors, the family also spent time by the pool. A video Travis posted on his Instagram Story sees Stormi dancing around in a white one-piece. "Is this your bop?" he sweetly asks her.

A source told ET in March that Kylie and Travis were officially a couple again after their split last October -- and "have been [together] for about a month."

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," the source explained. "Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."

"Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it," the source continued, adding, "at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."

In an Instagram Live with her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou, last week, Kylie revealed that she's hoping to add to her family "down the line."

"I don't want another baby right now. I want seven kids down the line, but not right now," she shared.

The reality star explained that "pregnancy is not a joke." "It's a serious thing and it's hard," Kylie said. "I'm not ready for that just yet."

