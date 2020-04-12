Tim Brooke-Taylor, 'The Goodies' Star, Dies at 79 of Coronavirus Complications

Rest in peace, Tim Brooke-Taylor.

The British comedian, best known for his work on The Goodies and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, died of complications from coronavirus on Sunday, his rep confirms to ET. He was 79.

Brooke-Taylor, whose success spanned more than six decades, built his comedic roots in the Cambridge Footlights Club, which he joined in 1960. He started his broadcasting career on BBC radio before transitioning to television with the BBC Two series, The Goodies, which ran from 1970 to 1982. The show also starred Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, who were tasked with doing "anything, anytime" -- prompting segments which combined slapstick and situation comedy. Brooke-Taylor later became a long-standing panelist on Radio 4's I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

In 2011, Brooke-Taylor was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) during Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honors, for his services to entertainment.

Fans and famous friends took to social media to pay tribute to Brooke-Taylor after his death.

"Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and –on a few golden occasions – a colleague and collaborator on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue," Stephen Fry said. "Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad."

"BREAKING NEWS: British comedy legend Tim Brooke-Taylor, famed for The Goodies and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, has died from Coronavirus, aged 79. How incredibly sad. Such a funny man. RIP," Piers Morgan wrote.

Fifty years and he only got cross with me once... well maybe twice... no quite a lot actually! No one could wear silly costumes or do dangerous stunts like Tim. I know it hurt cos he used to cry a lot. Sorry Timbo. A true visual comic and a great friend x. — Bill Oddie Official (@BillOddie) April 12, 2020

I’m so so sad that a big comedy hero from my childhood, Tim Brooke-Taylor, has passed. Loved his energy & go for broke, try anything silliness. He made it seem like making people laugh was the best job in the world. Please allow me to repost this thread in tribute to his lunacy. https://t.co/TzZYx742tq — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 12, 2020

I was obsessed with ‘The Goodies’ as a child, the first comedy show I really loved. I queued up to get the Goodies’ autographs as a grown-up, and got to meet Tim Brooke-Taylor more recently at a party. I was in total awe, but he was so kind & generous. It is so sad he is gone. pic.twitter.com/wxyGpJoyIU — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 12, 2020

So sad to hear that the great Tim Brooke Taylor has died. A wonderful man, so many happy times sat next to him on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. Here we are with Barry, Colin and Graeme at a celebration of the show in January. He was on great form. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/9CfottzJVe — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) April 12, 2020

Brooke-Taylor is survived by his wife, Christine Weadon, and their two sons, Ben and Edward. See more on stars we've lost to coronavirus in the video below.

