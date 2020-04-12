Michelle Money's Daughter Has Moved Out of ICU Amid Skateboarding Accident Recovery

Michelle Money is taking a break from social media as her daughter, Brielle, continues to recover from her life-threatening skateboarding accident.

The Bachelor alum's ex-husband, Ryan Money, revealed on Instagram on Saturday that in a great sign of her progress, their 15-year-old daughter had been moved "from the PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) to the NTU (Neuroscience Trauma Unit)." "She is doing so well!!" he raved.

Michelle, meanwhile, shared that her daughter is "going to be just fine" -- but while she continues to recover, Michelle will "allow myself to be fully in tune with my daughter and her needs" away from social media.

"This is not my story to tell. This is her story, and I think as a 15 year old who has just gone through something so traumatic, it does not feel in alignment for me to be sharing any more," she said. "I can tell you that she is going to be OK. ...And so much of that is because of you guys, and I will forever be indebted to you for the support and the love, but I have got to be 100 percent present with my daughter, and this is not my story to tell."

"It does not feel right for me to be sharing this chapter publicly... But I have to be like, a strong mom right now. So, I'm sharing this video to tell you thank you and to tell you I'm taking a break from social media. And if Brielle wants to share this story with you, she will do it when she wants to do it. I am committed and grateful and privileged to be dedicating every ounce of my energy to her right now," Michelle continued.

She added: "This kid is special. This kid is strong. This kid is going to do some big things with her life, but it is up to her if she wants to share those things or not. ... I love you, I appreciate you, but it is time for me to be a mom."

Brielle was admitted to the ICU and put on life support after a skateboarding accident earlier this month. Her initial brain surgery went well, but her recovery afterward had her parents worried, with her brain pressure failing to stabilize.

She made major progress last week, and was finally able to move her hands and face. "SO MUCH PROGRESS!!!" Ryan celebrated on Instagram at the time.

