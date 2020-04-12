Gavin Rossdale on the 'Dilemma' of Co-Parenting With Gwen Stefani Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Gavin Rossdale is opening up about the challenges divorced parents are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation on Friday, Rossdale discussed how he and ex-wife Gwen Stefani have managed co-parenting during the outbreak. The Bush singer usually gets to see 13-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma and 6-year-old Apollo "every, like, five days or so," but he and Stefani have recently shifted their custody schedule.

"I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma," Rossdale explained of his sons, who are now with Stefani and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, on the country singer's "10,000-acre ranch."

Shuffling kids back and forth amid the health crisis has become a "real big dilemma," Rossdale said, noting that it's harder to manage exposure to the virus.

"I know who is around me -- no one is," he explained. "And I know who's bringing me the coronavirus -- no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with."

"It's a tricky one for all divorced parents," Rossdale added.

The 54-year-old admitted that at first, he thought he might like the alone time, but after 10 days without seeing his kids, Rossdale said he "prefers it when they're around."

Until they reunite, the family is keeping connected with "a lot of FaceTime," Rossdale revealed. "I find myself in my kids' pockets a lot," he said.

Rossdale and Stefani split in August 2015, after nearly 13 years of marriage. The No Doubt singer started dating Blake Shelton later that year.

