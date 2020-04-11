Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Being 'Pregnant Tired' While Showing Off Growing Baby Bump

Hilaria Baldwin can't help but show off her baby bump.

The 36-year-old yoga instructor, who is pregnant with her and husband Alec Baldwin's fifth child together, shared a sweet pic of her burgeoning belly. In her Instagram Story snap shared on Friday, the expectant mother is wearing a white dress, is smiling and cradling her bump.

Hilaria also opened up about being "so pregnant tired." "The smallest boys are napping. I gave in and let Carmen and Rafa have iPad time. Desperate for a siesta," she wrote. "Lips so chapped, wonder how long burn scar will be on my chin."

"Pregnancy post pimple…quarantine anti glam is the new norm," she concluded.

The photos come days after she announced her pregnancy with a video of her bare baby bump and the baby's heartbeat.

Hilaria and 62-year-old Alec are already parents to their four children -- 6-year-old Carmen, 4-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo and 1-year-old Romeo. Alec is also a dad to his 24-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in April 2019, and sadly, in November, she shared that she suffered another miscarriage at four months.

Throughout her miscarriages, Hilaria has always been vocal and honest with her followers. When ET spoke to the couple following their heartbreaking experience, they said they weren't going to stop trying for a fifth child.

"If you have kids, and if you're like us, sometimes you feel like you can't stop having kids," Alec shared. "Every time we have them, we're like, 'This is great. Let's have more!'"

"Yeah, we're gonna have another one," he added, nodding. "We're gonna have another one."

