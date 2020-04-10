'Dead to Me' Season 2 Trailer Is Here! Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini Hide a Deadly Secret

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are hiding a deadly secret on Dead to Me.

The stars of Netflix's addictive dark comedy return for another round of lies and murder-y hijinks in the highly anticipated second season, which returns Friday, May 8.

The upcoming 10-episode run picks up literal moments after the dramatic freshman finale cliffhanger, which saw Steve's (James Marsden) lifeless body floating in the pool and Jen (Applegate), gun in hand, in complete shock as Judy (Cardellini) arrives in time to see the aftermath.

In the first teaser for season two, we see Jen pulling the trigger in her confrontation with Steve by the pool, a question that was raised at the end of last season about her involvement in his death. Now that we know that she did shoot him, she warns, "No one can ever know what happened."

Judy, ever the free spirit, tells Jen during a tense conversation at the diner that she needs to "focus on the positive," which just angers Jen even more. "How the f**k can you be positive right now? We are not in Snow White!" she exclaims. "We are in f**king Scarface."

"Well, I've never seen that," Judy says, matter-of-factly. "Yeah, well, neither have I. No girls have," Jen quips.

As Jen and Judy struggle to keep their secrets buried for good, it's clear their mounting lies reaches a boiling point. With a new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their case, the duo go to dramatic lengths to protect their families and each other.

Last June, Cardellini connected with ET about the aftermath of Steve's death and Jen's role in it.

“What happens at the end of season one changes the dynamic between them,” Cardellini hinted at the time, careful not to reveal more. “The whole first season is built on Judy concealing a secret while initiating this intimacy [with Jen]. The idea that they would both be aware of everything going into the second season -- the balance has been changed because of something that Jen potentially did. We don’t know why she did it or how she did it, and I feel like it will be an interesting turn of events the way they relate to each other going forward. They clearly need each other now.”

Dead to Me returns Friday, May 8 on Netflix.

