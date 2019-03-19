'Toy Story 4' Debuts Emotional Trailer as Woody and the Gang Set Out on a New Adventure

After months of teasers and character posters, the first full look at Toy Story 4 is finally here. Of course, it’s as emotional as expected as fans are reunited with Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen) and the rest of the gang.

With Woody’s narrative with his former owner Andy over, a new chapter begins as he and his pals -- Buzz, Jessie (Joan Cusack), Bo Peep (Annie Potts), Slinky Dog (Blake Clark), Rex (Wallace Shawn), Hamm (John Ratzenberger) and others -- find themselves in a new room, with a new kid, surrounded by new toys, including Forky (Tony Hale), a homemade toy suffering an existential crisis.

On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you. #ToyStory4pic.twitter.com/GNZMD67krq — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) March 19, 2019

In the new trailer, we see the gang settling into life in Bonnie's room when Forky joins the mix, sending the old and new toys on an unexpected road trip.

Also joining the franchise are Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as a pair of plush carnival toys Ducky and Bunny, who take issue with Buzz and cause some unwanted trouble for the gang.

"Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story," director Josh Cooley explained, adding: "The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring."

While the last three installments came packed with emotional punches, Allen told ET that the upcoming film does not disappoint. "The last 12 minutes of that thing is beautiful and wonderful and emotional and [I] literally got choked up," he teased. "I can't tell you how simple it is but how wonderfully emotional it [gets]."

Toy Story 4 debuts in theaters on June 21, 2019.

