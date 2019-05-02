'Sonic the Hedgehog' Trailer Showcases Jim Carrey as the Hilariously Wacky Dr. Robotnik

Fans are finally getting a look at Jim Carrey's maniacal turn as Dr. Robotnik -- the nemesis of Sonic the Hedgehog!

The first trailer for the video-game adaptation dropped on Tuesday, offering fans their first taste of the newly imagined villain in action and showcasing Carrey at his most wonderfully over-the-top.

Clad in all black and sporting a stylishly waxed mustache, Robotnik is shown strolling into a military operation and taking charge in his own unique way. That's when Carrey conjures the slapstick magnetism of his Ace Ventura days. He later discovers one of Sonic's electrified quills as he and his team attempt to uncover where the ring-chasing character came from.

The titular speedy blue critter (voiced by Parks and Recreation's Ben Schwartz) also makes an impression, dropping clever one-liners while cruising around at a breakneck pace. He befriends Tom Wackowski (James Marsden), a sheriff who has been appointed to oversee a small town in Northern California named Green Hills. In no time, the pair find themselves teaming up to battle Carrey's nefarious character.

The trailer, above, also teases some of the action featured in the film, including plenty of chase scenes and explosions and Sonic getting up to speed as he takes on Robotnik. The entire trailer is set to Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise," which only heightens the zany fun.

ET spoke with Carrey at the Britannia Awards in October about transitioning from working as a downtrodden kids' show host on Kidding to the wily and weird Robotnik.

"I get to go from playing the nicest person in the world to the smartest person in the world who is completely not the nicest person in the world," he explained. "So it's nice, it's very diverse!"

Sonic the Hedgehog sprints into theaters on Nov. 8.

