What you need to know about pre-K registration at HISD

By Megan Kennedy - Digital News Editor

Students raise their hands at a Houston-area school in this undated image. (File/KPRC)

HOUSTON - Yes, parents. The time has come to register your little babies for pre-kindergarten. 

If you live in the Houston Independent School District, here's what you need to know:

  • Registration for all HISD campuses serving pre-K students runs April 29 - May 3.
  • You don't have to wait for this window -- you can register right now.
  • HISD pre-K is free for eligible students. Those who do not meet the eligibility may be able to attend a tuition-based program.
  • HISD is an open enrollment district, meaning your child can attend any campus with space available, even if it's not in your neighborhood.

For pre-K applications, click here.

For free pre-K eligibility information, click here.

To learn about tuition-based pre-K, click here

To see an HISD district boundary map, click here.

You can follow HISD's Early Childhood department on Twitter here

