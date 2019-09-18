This powerful PSA sheds light on student life in school shooting era

A new public service announcement video is raising awareness about school shootings.

The Sandy Hook Promise, a group formed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, posted the video to its YouTube page Tuesday.

The video begins harmless, with students talking about the new gear they got for the school year.

The video quickly turns dark when the students are seen using the new items in efforts to escape a school shooting.

*NOTE: The PSA contains graphic content related to school shootings that may be upsetting to some viewers. If you feel that this subject matter may be too difficult for you, you may choose not to watch the video.

