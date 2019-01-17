These Houston-area schools are ranked among best in country by Niche.com

HOUSTON - From public to private, from online to charter – parents have more options than ever when it comes to schools.

Niche.com released a list of the top schools in America ranked in several different categories, and several Houston-area schools were among some of the best.

According to the website, the lists are compiled using data from the U.S. Department of Education, test scores and reviews from Niche users.

Here’s a look at Houston-area schools that were ranked among the top 25 in nationwide categories.

Best Private K-12 School

St. John's School was ranked 24th.

Best Catholic School

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory School was ranked sixth.

St. Agnes Academy was ranked 12th.

Best All-Boys High School

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory School was ranked eighth.

Best All-Girls High School

St. Agnes Academy was ranked 20th.

Best Jewish Schools

The Emery/Weiner School was ranked eighth.

Best Online Schools

Texas Online Preparatory Middle School and Texas Online Preparatory Elementary School were tied for eighth.

Texas Online Preparatory High School was ranked 14th.

Best Magnet Schools

Carnegie Vanguard High School was tied for 16th.

Best School for the Arts

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts was tied for 19th.

