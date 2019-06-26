Teacher discount alert: Target bringing back its 15% off educator deal

A Target cashier rings up customers at a Target store May 15, 2006 in Albany, California.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Target is bringing back their extra discount for teachers.

Staring July 13, the retail chain is giving educators 15% off on school supplies, clothes and other back-to-school essentials.

If your student has a school supply list, Target has it too. Now, you can order your child's school supplies with the Target app.

There will be same-day delivery if you don't want to hassle with the lines.

If your college student has a shopping list, Target is prepared for that as well. They are setting up back to college sections in more than 700 stores near college campuses.

To sign up for an educators discount go to Target.com/teacherprep.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.