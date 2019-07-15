School district adopts gender-neutral dress code that doesn't single out girls

A Roanoke, Virginia school district has approved a gender-neutral dress code.

The Roanoke County School Board unanimously voted in favor of a dress code that holds boys and girls to the same standards, TODAY Style reported.

In many U.S. schools, dress codes tend to contain language targeting only girls' attire, including references to bare midriffs, bra straps and skirt lengths.

"The new policy is probably the most progressive in Virginia," Don Butzer, the chairman of the Roanoke County School Board, told TODAY Style. "Our goal was to make it as simple as possible."

The new dress code has been edited down from over five pages to one page with a handy diagram showing acceptable clothing measurements across the body.





