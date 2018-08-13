Priest blesses children with spray bottle on first day of Catholic school

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A priest at St. Laurence Catholic School joyfully walked through crowds of students, spraying them with water, and the children welcomed the mist.

The Rev. Troung Son said his water bottle is filled with holy water to bless the children for the new school year. Several of the students even held up their arms as the priest made his way through rows of children.

"I was making sure they received their blessings and their protection from our Lord," said Son.

Today was the first day of school for children enrolled in Catholic schools within the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston school system.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston serves 1.7 million Catholics in 10 counties.



Students at several Houston-area public school districts will start their new school year on Wednesday.

