Outraged mom says son among disabled teens excluded from graduation roll; What school is saying

MADISON, Wis. - High school graduation ceremonies are supposed to honor each senior that will be handed his or her diploma, but one parent says her child wasn’t recognized solely because he has disabilities.

Cathy Zimmerman is a mom of one of the students who graduated from Stoughton High School’s class of 2018, but whose name wasn’t listed in any program pamphlets handed out at the ceremony. In fact, none of the students with disabilities’ names were, making Zimmerman feel “heartbroken.”

More Headlines

Zimmerman said her son, Mitchell, wasn’t expected by doctors to survive birth, making his graduation at age 19 all the more special to the Zimmerman family.

“(He) graduated yesterday. (It’s a) huge achievement for him,” Zimmerman said. “The Stoughton School District did wrong, very wrong by these kids.”

WMTV reported a Stoughton School District spokesperson released an email claiming that the district didn’t think they were supposed to include disability students’ names because the students couldn't already have a diploma to qualify for a transitional program. However, the district admitted the error.

“After consulting with the Department of Public Instruction, we found that listing their names in the graduation program did not affect their eligibility for continuing in the transition program,” the statement read.

The district added that the graduation programs will be re-printed and mailed out with names of the students not originally included, offering apologies to the affected families.

To Zimmerman, the inclusion of the names makes a difference many may not consider.

"You know, some people say, 'So what? It's just a name.' But unless you're a parent and you have a special needs child, every little thing -- that's a big deal to them to see their names to be included with other kids."

The district promised in the statement that this will not happen again.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.