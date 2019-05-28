Meet the Houston-area kids competing in the National Spelling Bee

HOUSTON - Tuesday is the first onstage oral competition for the 92nd National Spelling Bee.
There are 565 spellers in the 2019 competition, and of those, 11 are from the Houston area.
Here is a look at those locals competing on the national stage:
Saran Sundar
Speller No. 390
From: Cypress, Texas
School: Spillane Middle School
Benjamin Chen
Speller No. 371
From: Beaumont, Texas
School: Marshall Middle School
Rodolfo Plata
Speller No. 563
From: Magnolia, Texas
School: Magnolia Parkway Elementary School
Siddharth Satish
Speller No. 560
From: Sugar Land, Texas
School: Fort Settlement Middle School
Trisha Balakrishnan
Speller No. 559
From: Houston, Texas
School: Briargrove Elementary School
Keerthana Krishnan
Speller No. 545
From: Katy, Texas
School: Beckendorff Junior High School
Sahana Gade
Speller No. 537
From: Sugar Land, Texas
School: Walker Station Elementary School
Sankalp Gautam
Speller No. 482
From: College Station, Texas
School: Houston Public Media
Eshaan Mani
Speller No. 466
From: Sugar Land, Texas
School: The Kinkaid School
Rishab Subramanya
Speller No. 479
From: Houston, Texas
School: T.H. Rogers Middle School
Leah Li
Speller No. 480
From: Spring, Texas
School: Hassler Elementary School
