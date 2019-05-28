Meet the Houston-area kids competing in the National Spelling Bee

HOUSTON - Tuesday is the first onstage oral competition for the 92nd National Spelling Bee.

There are 565 spellers in the 2019 competition, and of those, 11 are from the Houston area.

Here is a look at those locals competing on the national stage:

Saran Sundar from Cypress will be competing in the Nation Spelling Bee

Saran Sundar

Speller No. 390

From: Cypress, Texas

School: Spillane Middle School

Benjamin Chen from Beaumont will be competing in the Nation Spelling Bee

Benjamin Chen

Speller No. 371

From: Beaumont, Texas

School: Marshall Middle School

Rodolfo Plata from Magnolia will be competing in the Nation Spelling Bee

Rodolfo Plata

Speller No. 563

From: Magnolia, Texas

School: Magnolia Parkway Elementary School

Siddharth Satish from Sugar Land will be competing in the Nation Spelling Bee

Siddharth Satish

Speller No. 560

From: Sugar Land, Texas

School: Fort Settlement Middle School

Trisha Balakrishnan from Houston will be competing in the Nation Spelling Bee

Trisha Balakrishnan

Speller No. 559

From: Houston, Texas

School: Briargrove Elementary School

Keerthana Krishnan from Katy will be competing in the Nation Spelling Bee

Keerthana Krishnan

Speller No. 545

From: Katy, Texas

School: Beckendorff Junior High School

Sahana Gade from Sugar Land will be competing in the Nation Spelling Bee

Sahana Gade

Speller No. 537

From: Sugar Land, Texas

School: Walker Station Elementary School

Sankalp Gautam from College Station will be competing in the Nation Spelling Bee

Sankalp Gautam

Speller No. 482

From: College Station, Texas

School: Houston Public Media

Eshaan Mani from Sugar Land will be competing in the Nation Spelling Bee

Eshaan Mani

Speller No. 466

From: Sugar Land, Texas

School: The Kinkaid School

Rishab Subramanya from Houston will be competing in the Nation Spelling Bee

Rishab Subramanya

Speller No. 479

From: Houston, Texas

School: T.H. Rogers Middle School

Leah Li from Spring will be competing in the Nation Spelling Bee

Leah Li

Speller No. 480

From: Spring, Texas

School: Hassler Elementary School

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.