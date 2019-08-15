How 15 other Houston-area school districts fared in TEA accountability ratings

HOUSTON - The annual Texas Education Agency accountability ratings for school districts across Texas were announced Thursday.

For the first time, the report uses a letter-grade system to rate each district.

The Houston Independent School District, which is the largest school district in the state, received a B overall with a score of 88 out of a possible 100 points.

Here are the marks 15 other independent school districts in the Houston area received on their report cards.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.