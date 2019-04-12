HISD votes to keep High School Ahead Academy open despite low enrollment

Students raise their hands at a Houston-area school in this undated image. (File/KPRC)

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District voted Thursday to keep the High School Ahead Academy open.

The school is designed to help over-age middle school students catch up to their proper grade level.

The 7-0 vote against closing the school will allow it to continue serving its 151 students, the district said. In previous years, the school said it was serving more than 300 students, and noticed a decline beginning in 2014.

The alternative would have been for the students to return to their home campuses.

