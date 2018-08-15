HISD officials celebrate improved accountability ratings from state

HOUSTON - There was a celebratory mood Wednesday when Houston Independent School District officials announced improved accountability ratings received from the state.

Interim HISD Superintendent Grenita Lathan said during a news conference at Worthing High School that of the 284 campuses in the district, 251 of them received a “Met Standard” rating from the Texas Education Agency. Seven campuses received a rating of “Improvement Required,” Lathan said.

That number is the lowest number of “IR” campuses sine 2012, Lathan said.

However, officials said 17 campuses were not rated because of damage sustained during Hurricane Harvey, and 15 of those campuses will remain on "IR" status from the prior year.

Harvey also kept the district as a whole from receiving a new A to F rating from the state, but HISD Board President Rhonda Skillern-Jones said that if the district would have received a B grade, according to the data.

Skillern-Jones and District 9 Board Member Wanda Adams said the news makes a strong case for the appointment of Lathan as the district's permanent superintendent.

