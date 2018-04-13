Former substitute teacher faces charges for organizing "fight clubs" in his classroom

MONTVILLE, Conn. - Prosecutors say a teacher in Connecticut not only failed to stop students from fighting in class, he encouraged them to do it.

He faces charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club," WFSB reported.

Outside court, Ryan Fish, 23, denied having any involvement to an alleged fight club where he was a substitute teacher.

"I would say that I feel horrible about what happened to be honest with you,” Fish said.

Asked why he thought it was OK to let kids fight in class, Fish said, “I didn't think it was OK. I just didn't know what else to do."

Fish is accused of running a fight club during class time at Montville High School.

Some students recorded the fights on their cell phones.

The victims are between the ages the 14 and 16. One student told police during class: "Mr. Fish started the fight by saying, 'One. Two. Three,' and then started the fight."

At one point, video shows kids near the door and Fish telling them, "Away from the door. Away from the door."

Police say the video also shows: "Victim 1 and victim 2 are violently slapping each other while Mr. Fish is standing behind his desk watching the two students fighting and taking no action to stop the fighting."

The Montville School District says they took action right away.

"Fish was a substitute teacher in our district beginning in March 2017. As soon as we learned of his involvement in this, we immediately terminated his employment. Student safety is our highest priority each and every day."

Fish reportedly told police he let the students fight so they could be teenagers and get their energy out. He also said he wanted to befriend them and admitted: "The truth is, I'm an idiot."

