Former Katy ISD employee charged with improper relationship with student appears in court

HOUSTON - A former Katy ISD employee charged with having an improper relationship with a student appeared before a judge Monday.

Bennie Solomon, 25, a former staff member of Morton Ranch High School, was arrested and charged with the second-degree felony after he was accused of sending sexually explicit Snapchat messages to a 17-year-old student.

The improper relationship began in February, according to prosecutors.

HCSO Bennie Solomon has been charged with having an improper relationship with a student.

During Monday's hearing, the judge ordered Solomon to have no contact with the victim or go back to the high school pending the outcome of his case.

The prosecution said the no-contact order is critical.

"We want the case to play out based on the evidence, and based on the law. We don't want the defendant communicating, threatening or influencing the victim in any way," said Harris County chief prosecutor for the 337th District Court, Amanda Petroff.

Solomon’s bond was set at $10,000. He has since posted bail. Solomon’s charge has a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.

The school’s website lists Solomon as a secretary within the counseling department.

Morton Ranch High School sent a letter to parents about the incident:

The purpose of this message is to inform you that today the Katy ISD Police Department arrested an MRHS paraprofessional for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon learning of the incident, the paraprofessional was immediately removed from the school setting and was terminated. Please be assured that the District takes these types of allegations very seriously and is fully cooperating with police. Providing a safe and secure learning environment is and will continue to be our top priority.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.