Deadline today for HISD to respond to TEA allegations against multiple board members

HOUSTON - The Texas Education Agency is expected to release the grades for every school and district in Texas Thursday, and among those is the Houston Independent School District.

According to the TEA, the grades are based on performance in a variety of categories from academics to financial management.

Last year's results meant the district could face sanctions this year if four low-performing schools did not improve. However, sources say three of those schools - including Kashmere High School - did meet the state standard in 2019.

The district's overall rating is projected to be a B plus, but despite the expected good news, HISD is facing the looming threat of a state takeover.

Andy Dewey, with the Houston Federation of Teachers, disagrees with the threat, calling the idea ludicrous.

“Last year, according to the TEA's own rankings, HISD had a B,” Dewey said. “Everyone understands A, B, C, D, F. HISD had a B, this board has to be doing something right. Taking over the school district because the Texas Education Agency doesn't think the board is well behaved is just ludicrous.”

On Aug. 5, the TEA’s Special Investigations Unit released a report alleging board members of multiple violations, including violating the requirements of the Texas Open Meetings Act, exceeding the scope of their authority and violating contract procurement rules.

According to the report, board members met secretly about replacing the interim superintendent, interfered with the duties of school administrators, tampered with contracts and advocated for specific contractors.

The TEA wants to lower the district's accreditation status and appoint a conservator to oversee operations. The agency is also recommending they replace the entire board of trustees with state-appointed managers.

The HISD board has until Thursday to respond to that preliminary report. They will be holding an emergency meeting at 8:30 a.m.

